Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Down as Oil Lingers Below $100/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

07/22/2022 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures lingered below the psychologically significant $100-per-barrel level.

Shares of oil-field services giant Schlumberger rose sharply after it boosted its full-year revenue projection, reflecting a global increase in oil drilling and completion activity.

French oil major TotalEnergies said it's deepening summer gas-pump discounts already in place at its highway service stations through the end of the year and broadening the discounts to all of its filling stations in France.

Natural gas futures closed at their highest level since June 13, above $8 per million British thermal units. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1624ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.29% 103.56 Delayed Quote.36.58%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.86% 383.697 Real-time Quote.111.77%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 4.28% 35.07 Delayed Quote.13.99%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.37% 48.54 Real-time Quote.7.29%
WTI -1.25% 94.998 Delayed Quote.31.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00pHealth Care Down Ahead of Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:57pIn Argentina, financial risks deepen along with investor jitters
RE
04:46pCDC Confirms First U.S. Cases Of Monkeypox In Children- Axios
RE
04:46pCdc confirms first u.s. cases of monkeypox in children- axios…
RE
04:44pTREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yield hits 8-week low on weak data, recession fears
RE
04:40pBritain's Sunak to put government on crisis footing - Times interview
RE
04:40pSunak supports the target to cut carbon emissions to net zero by…
RE
04:39pSunak confirms he will announce his own plans to tackle illegal…
RE
04:38pWWE chief Vince McMahon to retire
RE
04:36pRishi sunak says inflation is the number one challenge we face…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
4Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
5Euro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts

HOT NEWS