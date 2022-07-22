Energy Down as Oil Lingers Below $100/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures lingered below the psychologically significant $100-per-barrel level.

Shares of oil-field services giant Schlumberger rose sharply after it boosted its full-year revenue projection, reflecting a global increase in oil drilling and completion activity.

French oil major TotalEnergies said it's deepening summer gas-pump discounts already in place at its highway service stations through the end of the year and broadening the discounts to all of its filling stations in France.

Natural gas futures closed at their highest level since June 13, above $8 per million British thermal units.

