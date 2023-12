Shares of energy companies ticked down as oil futures finished the year with a roughly 10% loss.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, rose 0.4% to $72.04 a barrel, but remained down roughly 10% for 2023, making the energy sector the second biggest laggard of all 11 industry groups on the S&P 500 index.

12-29-23 1748ET