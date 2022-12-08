Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Energy Down as Oil Nears One-Year Low -- Energy Roundup

12/08/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures approached a one-year low.

U.S. oil futures closed at $71.46 a barrel, the lowest level since Dec. 21, 2021. Natural gas futures rose for the second straight session, riding forecasts of more wintry weather in much of the U.S.

TC Energy said it stopped pumping oil from its 610,000-barrel-a-day Keystone pipeline after an oil leak was discovered in Kansas.

Exxon Mobil maintained its capital-expenditure budget for the next five years, sticking to ranges set before the war in Ukraine turned energy markets upside down. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.09% 76.47 Delayed Quote.2.29%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.74% 104.42 Delayed Quote.69.77%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.57% 276.4866 Real-time Quote.45.92%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -0.10% 57.99 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
WTI -1.06% 71.777 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
