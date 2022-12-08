Energy Down as Oil Nears One-Year Low -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures approached a one-year low.

U.S. oil futures closed at $71.46 a barrel, the lowest level since Dec. 21, 2021. Natural gas futures rose for the second straight session, riding forecasts of more wintry weather in much of the U.S.

TC Energy said it stopped pumping oil from its 610,000-barrel-a-day Keystone pipeline after an oil leak was discovered in Kansas.

Exxon Mobil maintained its capital-expenditure budget for the next five years, sticking to ranges set before the war in Ukraine turned energy markets upside down.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1706ET