Shares of energy companies fell as oil prices dropped to multi year lows on Chinese demand concerns.

Globally traded Brent oil contracts hit their lowest level since 2021. Oil futures dropped by more than 4% in New York to around $67 a barrel, as traders weighed demand concerns against Saudi Arabia's vow to curtail production further.

"The oil market doesn't appear like it will get tight anytime soon on fears that China's weak post-Covid recovery won't be improving anytime soon and as Russia continues to sell more oil to China and India," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients.

