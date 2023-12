Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures as traders bet global supplies would remain ample in 2024.

Oil futures fell 3.2% to $71.77 a barrel as fears about the Red Sea shipping lanes subsided.

Denver-based natural-gas driller BKV is seeking to develop zero-emissions gas production, The Wall Street Journal reported.

