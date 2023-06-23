Shares of energy companies fell as global slowdown concerns pulled U.S. oil futures down to about $68 a barrel.

"The prices had gone above $70 [earlier this week], and a bit of that had to do with expectations that we'd hear more from the Chinese cabinet," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"The market was hoping for announcement of a fiscal program, a large-scale stimulus program funded by the fiscal side and, so far, that has been missing."

Investment firm Quantum Energy Partners has raised more than $2.5 billion for its latest flagship fund, alleviating concerns about appetite for fossil-fuel investment, The Wall Street Journal reported.

