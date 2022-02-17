Energy Down as Ukraine Fears Spark Flight from Risk -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as fears about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine spurred a flight from risk.

Oil prices had spiralled higher in recent weeks because of invasion fears. But the prospect of the first major international conflict in Europe since World War II caused a flight from risk in all sectors, including the energy sector.

Natural-gas futures fell 4.9% after a powerful rally recently. "Low inventories and geopolitical tensions have continued to support global gas prices in 2022, after hitting record highs in 2021," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

