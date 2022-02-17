Log in
Energy Down as Ukraine Fears Spark Flight from Risk -- Energy Roundup

02/17/2022 | 05:13pm EST
Shares of energy companies fell as fears about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine spurred a flight from risk.

Oil prices had spiralled higher in recent weeks because of invasion fears. But the prospect of the first major international conflict in Europe since World War II caused a flight from risk in all sectors, including the energy sector.

Natural-gas futures fell 4.9% after a powerful rally recently. "Low inventories and geopolitical tensions have continued to support global gas prices in 2022, after hitting record highs in 2021," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.90% 92.84 Delayed Quote.20.02%
MORGAN STANLEY -4.94% 96.15 Delayed Quote.3.05%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.11% 207.4164 Delayed Quote.22.57%
WTI 0.45% 91.65 Delayed Quote.22.70%
