Shares of energy companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for demand.

Oil futures rose slightly after the brief threat from Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin to the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are courting the tiny South American nation of Guyana after major off-shore oil discoveries, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency mandated volumes for biofuels in coming years that fell short of industry expectations, weighing on producers.

Shares of Darling Ingredients, the country's largest renewable diesel producer through a joint venture, fell as much as 8%.

06-26-23 1739ET