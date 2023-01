Shares of energy companies fell slightly amid doubts about the trajectory for demand.

Oil futures rose slightly, recouping a smidgen of last week's 8% retreat. Natural gas futures rose 5.4% to $3.91 a million British thermal units after a drastic selloff in recent weeks.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1733ET