Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures amid trepidation ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement midweek.

Oil futures gave back most of their April gains after narrowly avoiding falling for the sixth straight month, retreating 1.5% to $75.66.

The U.S. government indicated it would no longer protect Venezuela's state-owned oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from seizure, backing a forced sale of the company to satisfy foreign creditors.

05-01-23 1729ET