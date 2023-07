Shares of energy companies fell sharply as traders moved money out of sectors associated with inflation.

Oil futures fell on the session but rose for the week, completing the longest weekly winning streak since April. Natural gas futures fell for the third consecutive week, despite the onslaught of extreme heat in the Southwest.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-23 1741ET