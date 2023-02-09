Advanced search
Energy Down on Growth Fears -- Energy Roundup

02/09/2023 | 05:29pm EST
Shares of energy companies fell slightly amid concerns about the outlook for economic activity.

Exxon Mobil plans to merge financial-services, procurement and other small units in an effort to cut costs that will likely lead to layoffs.

Natural gas futures recouped a modicum of their recent losses but still wallow around multiyear lows.

Oil futures slipped 0.5% to $78.06 a barrel. One strategist said oil's move was an indication of technical resistance. Oil "still can't quite get to $80," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, the parent company of options firm tastytrade. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.13% 84.02 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.38% 114.35 Delayed Quote.4.19%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.60% 115.5164 Real-time Quote.-41.90%
WTI -1.29% 77.615 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
