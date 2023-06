Shares of energy companies fell, giving back some of their recent gains as traders braced for a wave of new supplies from Iran.

Oil futures fell sharply following a report that the U.S. and Iran may be nearing a deal on Tehran's uranium enrichment and oil exports.

Natural-gas futures rose for the fifth straight session, as traders prepared for higher air-conditioning demand.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-23 1711ET