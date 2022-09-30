Advanced search
Energy Down on OPEC+ Bets -- Energy Roundup

09/30/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders banked on a production cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Oil futures notched their biggest quarterly loss since the onset of the pandemic, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, losing 23% to $88.49 a barrel. U.S.-traded oil futures closed below $80 per barrel, but pared losses on expectations of production cuts from OPEC+ next week.

Exxon Mobil objected to reductions of U.S. fuel exports urged by the Biden administration in August, arguing it would push up pump prices at home. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.54% 87.31 Delayed Quote.44.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.84% 85.29 Delayed Quote.14.15%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.34% 724.5966 Real-time Quote.13.20%
WTI -2.49% 79.673 Delayed Quote.8.35%
HOT NEWS