Energy Down on Reassessment of Rate Views -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as traders reconsidered the outlook for interest rates and global economic growth.

The dollar rose sharply against rivals as foreign-exchange traders bet a strong U.S. jobs report would motivate a more aggressive rate-increase policy.

Oil futures ticked up after briefly touching their lowest level since December.

Western oil sanctions and soaring battlefield costs took a heavy toll on Russia's finances last month, pushing the government budget into its deepest deficit to start the year in more than a decade, The Wall Street Journal reported.

02-06-23 1734ET