Energy Down on Reassessment of Rate Views -- Energy Roundup

02/06/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Shares of energy companies fell as traders reconsidered the outlook for interest rates and global economic growth.

The dollar rose sharply against rivals as foreign-exchange traders bet a strong U.S. jobs report would motivate a more aggressive rate-increase policy.

Oil futures ticked up after briefly touching their lowest level since December.

Western oil sanctions and soaring battlefield costs took a heavy toll on Russia's finances last month, pushing the government budget into its deepest deficit to start the year in more than a decade, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1734ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.71% 81.36 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.19% 1.20212 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.7432 Delayed Quote.1.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.57% 1.07273 Delayed Quote.0.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.66% 0.012088 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.32% 0.6304 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.30% 71.4907 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
WTI 1.31% 74.385 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
HOT NEWS