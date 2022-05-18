Energy Down on Stagflation, Demand Destruction Fears -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell sharply amid fears that the global economy was entering a stagflationary era.

Investors fear oil prices may have risen so far that demand destruction could soon set in. So far this year, consumption has grown largely unabated in the U.S., as post-pandemic demand for travel has offset the higher prices.

In the latest weekly data, crude-oil stockpiles fell by 3.4 million barrels, to 420.8 million barrels, bringing them 14% below the five-year average, the Energy Information Administration said.

Oil futures fell 2.5% to $109.59 a barrel, despite the surprisingly large drawdown, as reports of rising Covid-19 cases in Beijing weighed.

The European Union released a $317 billion plan aimed at ending its dependence on Russian energy within five years.

