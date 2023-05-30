Shares of energy companies fell sharply amid trepidation ahead of congressional debate on the debt-limit deal and an OPEC+ meeting.

Oil futures fell 3%, testing the psychologically significant $70-per-barrel level, amid expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would keep its production targets unchanged despite signs of weakness in demand at a meeting this weekend.

For now, President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appear on track to gain enough bipartisan support to suspend the debt limit, but the measure could still run into procedural obstacles, complicating the race to avoid an unprecedented default.

Natural gas futures continued a recent slide, losing about 4% following last week's loss of 16%.

