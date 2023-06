Energy companies lost ground as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for commodities prices.

Oil futures fell for the session and the week amid concerns about deteriorating Chinese economic data.

The U.S. Energy Department on Friday said that it awarded contracts for the previously announced plan to purchase 3 million barrels of crude oil for the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

