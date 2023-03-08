Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil and natural-gas futures amid fears that the Federal Reserve would have to tighten rates further due to strong economic data.

During his second day of congressional testimony, Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was taking its rate-policy cues from economic data. Recent data, including Wednesday's private-sector labor-market report from ADP, have run hotter than anticipated.

Natural gas futures fell 5.1% to $2.55 per million British thermal units, bringing losses to 15% for the week.

