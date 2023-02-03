Energy Down with Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies ticked down alongside oil futures. Oil futures dropped 3.3% to $73.39 a barrel in New York, the lowest close since Jan. 4, ahead of estimates of Chinese consumption during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The European Union agreed to cap the sales price of premium Russian petroleum products such as diesel at $100 a barrel and limit low-value ones such as fuel oil to $45 a barrel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

