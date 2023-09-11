Shares of energy companies slipped alongside oil futures.

U.S.-traded oil futures tested their 2023 highs before giving back some of their recent gains. The energy sector is the best performer of the 11 industry groups on the S&P 500 so far in the third quarter, rising by more than 10%, compared with a 0.2% gain for the broad gauge.

Oil-refining concerns added to recent gains as the average price of gasoline in the U.S. topped $3.83 a gallon, according to AAA.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-11-23 1757ET