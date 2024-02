Shares of energy companies ticked down as oil futures were dinged by a report of rising U.S. stockpiles.

Oil fell 1.6% to $76.64 a barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 12 million barrels for the week that ended Feb. 9.

Outages at a BP refinery in Whiting, Ind. pushed down refinery runs, exacerbating the backlog.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-24 1717ET