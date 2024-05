May 01, 2024 at 05:36 pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell sharply as traders bet Israel and Hamas would reach a ceasefire.

Oil futures fell by the largest increment since January, losing 3.6% to $79 a barrel.

The Energy Information Administration said stockpiles rose 7.3 million barrels for the week that ended April 26, the largest buildup for any week since February.

