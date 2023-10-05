Shares of energy companies fell as a slide in oil triggered by a surprisingly large buildup of gasoline inventories continued.

U.S. crude futures fell 2.3% to $82.31 a barrel, the lowest close since Aug. 30, completing one of the largest two-day declines of the year.

Natural-gas futures, in contrast, rose to its highest level since Aug. 9, after Energy Information Administration data showed stockpiles rising at a much slower rate than anticipated.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-23 1727ET