Shares of energy companies fell amid skepticism about the outlook for global economic growth and central bank policy.

Oil futures settled modestly lower, but remained near their highs of the year amid continued attacks by Ukraine on Russian refineries.

On Monday, Moscow ordered companies to rein in oil output in the second quarter to ensure they meet a production target of 9 million barrels per day by the end of June, in line with its pledges to OPEC+, according to Reuters.

