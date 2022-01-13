Log in
Energy Edges Lower As Oil Futures Hold Above $82/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

01/13/2022 | 04:20pm EST
Shares of energy companies ticked up as oil prices held near recent highs. Oil futures closed above $82 a barrel, close to multi-year highs.

Natural gas futures continued a period of extreme volatility, falling 12% to erase the bulk of the 14% gain a session earlier.

The Senate is set to vote on a bill sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) that would impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company behind a pipeline built to deliver Russian natural gas to Germany.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.11% 83.86 Delayed Quote.7.52%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.27% 187.5176 Delayed Quote.18.85%
WTI -1.49% 81.499 Delayed Quote.7.87%
