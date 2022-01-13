Energy Edges Lower As Oil Futures Hold Above $82/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies ticked up as oil prices held near recent highs. Oil futures closed above $82 a barrel, close to multi-year highs.

Natural gas futures continued a period of extreme volatility, falling 12% to erase the bulk of the 14% gain a session earlier.

The Senate is set to vote on a bill sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) that would impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company behind a pipeline built to deliver Russian natural gas to Germany.

