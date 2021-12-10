Energy Edges Up As Demand Fears Fade -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose slightly as fears about the outlook for demand faded somewhat.

Oil futures rose 1% to more than $71 a barrel after reports that vaccinated U.S. individuals who caught the Omicron variant had mild Covid 19 symptoms.

European oil giant Royal Dutch Shell said shareholders approved the amendment of the group's articles of association to simplify its share structure and move the headquarters to the U.K.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by four in the latest week to 471, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1627ET