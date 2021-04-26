Log in
Energy Edges Up As Investors Hedge On Demand Views - Energy Roundup

04/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Shares of energy companies rose slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for energy usage.

Crude oil prices were "seesawing as uncertainty over the short-term demand recovery is countered by optimism the U.S. and U.K. will share their vaccines with the rest of the world," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.

The U.S. government plans to share as many as 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine with the rest of the world, the White House said.

Natural-gas futures rose to their highest level since early March amid optimism about the outlook for summer demand in the U.S.

A group of boats from Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps harassed two U.S. Coast Guard ships earlier this month in the Persian Gulf, Navy officials said, the first such incident in a year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 1631ET

