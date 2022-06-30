Log in
Energy Falls After Inventory Data -- Energy Roundup

06/30/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell as recession concerns mounted amid signs of dwindling fuel demand.

There were signs that rising prices are already destroying demand after a report of a 2.6 million barrel increase in U.S. gasoline and distillate supplies.

Natural-gas futures had their biggest one-day decline since 2003, crashing by 17%, after the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration indicated the Freeport liquefied natural gas facility in Texas may remain shut even longer than feared.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to boost oil production, endorsing a plan they announced earlier this month amid global supply concerns ahead of President Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia in July.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1640ET

