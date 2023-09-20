Shares of energy companies fell after inventory data weighed on oil futures.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles dropped by 2.1 million barrels last week to 418.5 million barrels and are now 3% below the five-year average, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Oil futures have risen steadily for months, but declined for the second session in a row as concerns about tight supplies eased somewhat.

The U.S. has pulled back on its efforts to block Iran's oil shipments amid diplomatic breakthroughs between Washington and Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported.

