Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Falls As Valuation Concerns Trump Economic Optimism -- Energy Roundup

03/02/2021 | 04:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies ticked down on a volatile session, as economic optimism gave way to concerns about valuations.

The energy sector is among the biggest gainers during what some strategists are warning has been a highly speculative six months for the stock market.

The price of oil ticked down, but held near $60 a barrel, as the U.S.-imposed sanctions on Russia related to its treatment of prominent dissident Alexei Navalny.

New York-traded oil futures declined for the fourth straight session.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 1651ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56pOil falls to two-week lows as OPEC+ seen easing supply curbs
RE
04:55pOne year into pandemic, sky begins to clear over U.S. economy
RE
04:54pTreeHouse Foods appoints two new directors after deal with Jana Partners
RE
04:53pMaterials Drop On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:51pEnergy Falls As Valuation Concerns Trump Economic Optimism -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:48pCERAWEEK-ConocoPhillips still working to restore Permian oil output after freeze
RE
04:44pSCOTT HILL : NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange says CFO Scott Hill to retire in May
RE
04:43pTexan chipmakers face slow recovery from power crisis as demand rises
RE
04:43pNYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange says CFO Scott Hill to retire in May
RE
04:40pFed officials emphasize policy 'patience' as outlook improves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
2Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
3NASDAQ 100 : Stocks hit the pause button
4Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains
5TRANSPARENCY AT CBO: Future Plans and a Review of 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ