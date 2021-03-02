Energy Falls As Valuation Concerns Trump Economic Optimism -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies ticked down on a volatile session, as economic optimism gave way to concerns about valuations.

The energy sector is among the biggest gainers during what some strategists are warning has been a highly speculative six months for the stock market.

The price of oil ticked down, but held near $60 a barrel, as the U.S.-imposed sanctions on Russia related to its treatment of prominent dissident Alexei Navalny.

New York-traded oil futures declined for the fourth straight session.

