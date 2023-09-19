Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures slipped from 2023 highs.

The price of oil has skyrocketed as Saudi Arabia and Russia seek to limit production amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden called for greater pressure on Russia from the United Nations, in an address to the General Assembly.

In another conflict that could affect oil production, oil-rich Azerbaijan launched an assault Tuesday on Nagorno-Karabakh, a restive enclave that sits inside its territory but has been claimed by Armenian-backed separatists since it broke away following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

