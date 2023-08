Shares of energy companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

The July jobs report indicated a slowing rate of labor-market growth, but not enough of a slowdown to diminish odds of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Oil futures rose Friday, on track for a sixth straight weekly gain after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would extend supply cuts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

