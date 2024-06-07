Shares of energy companies fell after jobs data cooled optimism about the outlook for interest rates and demand growth.

Oil futures fell for the week, the third consecutive loss. Saudi Arabia's energy minister noted that an OPEC+ plan to unwind 2.2 million barrels a day in voluntary production cuts later this year could be paused or reversed.

Natural gas futures rose for the week amid anticipation of increased air-conditioning use due to heat waves nationwide.

Exxon Mobil shares fell after analysts at brokerage Truist Securities cut their rating on the oil giant.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-24 1721ET