Shares of energy companies were more or less flat as traders bet the sector would benefit from inflation, employment and spending trends.

Oil futures edged lower, but remained near their highs of the year as investors weighed the potential for Iranian attacks in retaliation for a strike on the country's embassy in Syria that was attributed to Israel.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-24 1712ET