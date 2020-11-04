Log in
Energy Flat As Election Stalemate Seen As Mixed Blessing For Sector -- Energy Roundup

11/04/2020 | 05:19pm EST

Shares of energy companies were flat as investors bet that a split Congress would be positive for energy regulation but negative for demand.

In the campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden had vowed to shift the U.S. gradually from fossil fuels. But the presidential race remained too close to call, and the Congressional balance of power was set to remain the same, suggesting little momentum for a major shift to renewable energy.

On the flip side, the stalemate between the parties on stimulus spending looks set to continue. "With Republicans on track to maintain Senate majority, a big stimulus package is likely off the table," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

"We expect a 'skinny' bill of roughly $500 billion, with 2021 growth averaging at 4%, (vs. $3 trillion+ and 5.5% GDP under a blue wave scenario)." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1718ET


