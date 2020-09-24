Log in
Energy Flat On Volatile Session As Natural-Gas Rally Continues -- Energy Roundup

09/24/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Shares of energy companies were more or less flat on a volatile trading session, as a dramatic bounce for natural gas prices continued.

Natural-gas futures rose 5.8% to $2.25 a million British thermal units, completing their largest two-session gain since November 2018, amid reports that the gas-processing infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico coast was badly snarled by recent hurricane activity.

Noble Corp., an operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs, has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.60% 41.74 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC -6.36% 0.02341 Delayed Quote.-97.95%
WTI 2.04% 40.165 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
