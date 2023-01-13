Energy Flat as Natural Gas Hits 19-Month Low -- Energy Roundup Inbox

Shares of energy companies were flat after natural gas futures slid to a 19-month low.

Oil futures advanced 8.3% for the week in New York, as expectations mounted that demand in China will soon rebound as a Covid-19 outbreak peaks.

Gas fell 7.8% to $3.42 a million British thermal units for the week, as mild weather conditions reduced demand.

Oil major ConocoPhillips is weighing a deal to sell Venezuela's oil in the U.S. as a way to recover the close to $10 billion it is owed by the South American nation after the nationalization of its oil industry in 2007, The Wall Street Journal reported.

