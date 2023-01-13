Advanced search
Energy Flat as Natural Gas Hits 19-Month Low -- Energy Roundup Inbox

01/13/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Shares of energy companies were flat after natural gas futures slid to a 19-month low.

Oil futures advanced 8.3% for the week in New York, as expectations mounted that demand in China will soon rebound as a Covid-19 outbreak peaks.

Gas fell 7.8% to $3.42 a million British thermal units for the week, as mild weather conditions reduced demand.

Oil major ConocoPhillips is weighing a deal to sell Venezuela's oil in the U.S. as a way to recover the close to $10 billion it is owed by the South American nation after the nationalization of its oil industry in 2007, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1731ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.92% 85.36 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.09% 121.47 Delayed Quote.0.20%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.63% 149.6395 Real-time Quote.-22.32%
WTI 2.18% 80.246 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
