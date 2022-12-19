Energy Flat as Oil Rises, Natural Gas Falls -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies were more or less flat amid mixed impressions of the outlook for fuel demand.

After a drastic drawdown, the Biden administration should take the opportunity to replenish the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve before oilfield-services inflation feeds into commodity prices, said analysts at brokerage J.P. Morgan, as reported earlier.

Oil futures ticked up, closing above $75 a barrel, but remained close to 2022 lows.

European energy ministers reached a political agreement Monday to impose an emergency limit for natural-gas prices.

In the U.S., dramatic, weather-related swings in natural-gas markets continued. Natural-gas futures fell 11% to $5.85 per million British thermal units.

