  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Flat as Oil Rises, Natural Gas Falls -- Energy Roundup

12/19/2022 | 04:54pm EST
Shares of energy companies were more or less flat amid mixed impressions of the outlook for fuel demand.

After a drastic drawdown, the Biden administration should take the opportunity to replenish the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve before oilfield-services inflation feeds into commodity prices, said analysts at brokerage J.P. Morgan, as reported earlier.

Oil futures ticked up, closing above $75 a barrel, but remained close to 2022 lows.

European energy ministers reached a political agreement Monday to impose an emergency limit for natural-gas prices.

In the U.S., dramatic, weather-related swings in natural-gas markets continued. Natural-gas futures fell 11% to $5.85 per million British thermal units.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1654ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.60% 80.12 Delayed Quote.2.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -9.41% 267.3471 Real-time Quote.68.98%
WTI 1.86% 75.822 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
HOT NEWS