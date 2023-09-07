Shares of energy companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Oil futures slipped 0.8% to just over $86 a barrel, snapping a nine-session winning streak. Natural gas futures rose 2.7%, breaking a four-session losing run.

The Biden administration moved to ban oil drilling in a swath of Alaskan wilderness, canceling all remaining oil-and-gas leases issued in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge under the previous administration.

