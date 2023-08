Shares of energy companies were flat as oil futures ticked down.

Oil prices have risen by about 18% during the last month, driving up the price of refined products such as gasoline and threatening to stoke another round of inflation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S.-traded futures stalled after rising for the sixth-straight week last week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-07-23 1746ET