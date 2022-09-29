Energy Flat on Inflation Outlook -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies were flat as traders rotated into sectors that have less to lose from inflation.

Oil futures ticked down, hovering near their lowest levels since January.

"Volatility in the energy markets will continue as commodity markets overall cope with rising interest rates globally, a stronger dollar, and recession worries hindering demand," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

NATO formally stated that leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Europe were the result of sabotage.

