News: Latest News
Energy Flat on Rate, Oil-Inventory Concerns -- Energy Roundup

07/13/2022 | 04:27pm EDT
Shares of energy companies were more or less flat as concerns about interest rates and inventory levels kept oil prices near recent lows.

Oil futures rose 0.5% to $96.30 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 3.3 million barrels, to 427.1 million barrels, and are now only about 5% below the five-year average, well above analyst expectations, according to the latest tally from the Energy Information Administration.

A "super-strong" report of consumer-price inflation make a 75-basis-point hike at the Federal Reserve's July meeting likely, said strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the possibility of placing a cap on the price of Russian oil during a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in one of the first signs of American efforts to pitch China on a plan to limit Russia's revenue from oil sales.

Natural gas futures rose 8.5% to a three-week-high of $6.69-per-million British thermal units.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1626ET

