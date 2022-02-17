Log in
Energy Fund Files for Bankruptcy with $26 Million in FERC Claims

02/17/2022
By Becky Yerak


Powhatan Energy Fund LLC filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy with total liabilities of $26.3 million, mostly civil penalties and interest owed to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a dispute dating back to 2015.

The lawsuit filed then by FERC alleged that Powhatan tried to manipulate wholesale energy markets. The 2015 case is still pending. Powhatan has roughly $53,000 in assets, nearly all cash.

The investment fund, which sought protection from creditors Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del., is represented by Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole LLP.

Judge Mary Walrath has been assigned the case, number 22-10142.


Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1754ET

HOT NEWS