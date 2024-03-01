Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures.

An Israeli army attack on civilians in Gaza jeopardized cease-fire negotiations with Hamas, prolonging instability in the oil-rich Middle East.

A unit of commodities trader Gunvor Group will pay about $661 million in fines and forfeiture after pleading guilty to bribing Ecuadorian officials.

The Swiss firm said the offenders had left the company before the Department of Justice probe began, but accepted responsibility for their actions.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 1752ET