Shares of energy companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as oil futures fell sharply.

Oil futures fell by 2.1%, but held above the $90-per-barrel milestone.

Traders speculated on rumors that efforts to coordinate a treaty between the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Israel could include a clause making more Saudi oil available to the U.S.

09-28-23