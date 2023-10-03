Shares of energy companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors less negatively affected by inflation.

Oil futures ticked up after data revealed a surprise increase in job openings.

The New Frontier 2, a newly built liquified natural gas bunkering barge owned and operated by oil major Shell, was deployed in the Caribbean.

The energy sector could prove to be a "pocket of strength" in a U.S. economy even as consumer-spending prospects dim, said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

