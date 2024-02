Shares of energy companies slipped as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global demand.

Natural gas futures gave back all the gains associated with Chesapeake Energy's midweek decision to cut its production target. Gas futures fell 7.4% to $1.60 per million British thermal units.

