Energy Rise With Oil Futures Amid Renewed Demand Optimism -- Energy Roundup

08/25/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Shares of energy companies rose alongside energy futures as traders bet the Delta variant would not slow the reopening of the U.S economy significantly.

Gasoline futures rallied 4.7% to $2.2825 a gallon after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-forecast 2.2 million-barrel weekly drop in gasoline inventories, reflecting a stark increase in implied gasoline demand. Analysts said the return of in-person schooling could be spurring fuel demand.

Europe is facing a natural-gas shortage just as Russia is completing a controversial pipeline to Germany, increasing President Vladimir Putin's leverage over the continent's energy flows, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-21 1631ET

