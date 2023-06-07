Shares of energy companies rose sharply after a reported drop in U.S. oil reserves.

U.S. oil prices futures rose after the Energy Information Administration estimated that U.S. commercial crude inventories edged down by 500,000 barrels for the week ended June 2.

Natural-gas futures rose for the fourth straight session as analysts at research firm EBW Analytics said pressure from liquefied-natural gas constraints may soon be offset by a "seasonal bottom" as air-conditioning demand rises in much of the U.S.

